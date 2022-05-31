Ascension names new CIO

Gagan Singh was named chief information officer of St. Louis-based Ascension.

Mr. Singh, who made the announcement via LinkedIn, currently oversees the Ascension technologies team and also serves as senior vice president of the health system.

During his time at Ascension, Mr. Singh has established the health system's approach to managing clinical and business data and enhancing the availability of these assets for analytics, reporting and information exchange.

He also built a data governance operating model, enterprise master patient index and adaptive claims warehouse that supports extensive analytics use cases.