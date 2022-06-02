HCA Florida Hospitals taps new chief medical officer 

HCA Healthcare appointed Eric Schuck, MD, chief medical officer of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville on June 1. 

Dr. Schuck brings over 25 years of experience to the role. 

"Dr. Schuck has a passion for delivering high-quality, compassionate care, and his proven clinical leadership and experience will be a tremendous benefit to our patients and team as we focus on quality initiatives and continue to grow services in our community," said Zach McCluskey, CEO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital.

