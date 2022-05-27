Sarasota Memorial names CFO

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System has named Jeff Limbocker CFO. He will take the role Oct. 3.

William Woeltjen has held the role for 12 years and is retiring at the end of the year, according to a May 27 Sarasota Memorial news release.

Mr. Limbocker has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience. Most recently, he has served as CFO for Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. Before that, he was regional CFO of the system's Baton Rouge market and Lady of the Lake Medical Center, also in Baton Rouge.

"I feel very fortunate to have worked for one great mission-based health system for many years and to be continuing my career at another great mission-based health system," Mr. Limbocker said in the news release. "I am looking forward to joining the Sarasota Memorial team and the opportunity to help guide the health system as it continues to evolve and meet the needs of this growing region."