UP Health System-Marquette names interim CFO

Henrietta Skeens has been named interim CFO of UP Health System in Marquette, Mich., the health system said May 26.

Ms. Skeens, who joined the health system in May, has held several CFO positions, including at Twin County Regional Hospital, a Duke LifePoint hospital in Galax, Va., according to UP Health System. She was also CFO of Cancer Outreach Management Services, an oncology physician practice in Abingdon, Va.

"It is my absolute pleasure to serve as the interim CFO for UP Health System-Marquette," Ms. Skeens said. "I look forward to my time here and intend to focus on operational improvement, sound financial strategy and effective collaboration among my peers so that we can continue to provide the highest level of care to our community."