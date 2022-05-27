3 Atrium Health hospitals get new CFO

Phil Wheeler has been named CFO of Atrium Health Floyd in Rome, Ga., the health system announced May 27.

Mr. Wheeler previously served as CFO of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and has worked at several other hospitals and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Pennsylvania.

Clarice Cable, who served as interim CFO of Atrium Health Floyd for two years, was named assistant vice president of finance.

"We want to recognize Clarice for the great job she has done," Kurt Stuenkel, executive vice president of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd, said in a news release. "She will give support to Phil as he transitions into his new role and will continue her excellent work."

In his new role, Mr. Wheeler will report to Mr. Stuenkel and Anthony DeFurio, executive vice president and CFO of Atrium Health.

Atrium Health Floyd includes Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Ala., and Floyd Polk Medical Center in Cedartown, Ga. The system also includes a behavioral health facility and a primary care and urgent care network.