Tennessee health system promotes 2 executives

Brad Parsons was promoted to vice president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, and Allison Bosse was promoted to administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital.

All the facilities are part of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

"Brad admirably led the staff at Baptist Memphis through a global pandemic, and Allison has implemented an impressive number of new pediatric programs since joining Baptist in 2014 [as a graduate assistant]," Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care, said in a May 31 news release.

Mr. Parsons previously served as CEO and administrator of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and NEA Baptist Clinic in Jonesboro, Ark. Ms. Bosse was named associate administrator for Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women in 2019 and pediatric service line administrator last year.

Their new promotions took effect May 1, according to the release.