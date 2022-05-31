Iowa hospital appoints CFO

St. Anthony Regional Hospital has named Eric Salmonson as vice president and CFO, the Carroll Times Herald reported May 31.

The appointment takes effect immediately. Mr. Salmonson came to the Carroll, Iowa-based organization in 2021 as an assistant controller in the financial department.

In his new role, he directs the St. Anthony's financial planning and accounting practices.

"I am excited to take on my new role as vice president and CFO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital," Mr. Salmonson said. "I truly care about Carroll and the surrounding communities that St. Anthony serves. It's a privilege providing quality care alongside all of the staff at St. Anthony."