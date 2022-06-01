Baystate Health names new chief information and digital officer

Kevin Conway was named senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

Mr. Conway will step into his new role June 27 and will oversee system interoperability, optimization of IT systems, transformation of business processes, human-centered design, enhancements of patient-centered technologies, and cyber and information security, according to a press release shared with Becker's.

He most recently served as client executive for health tech firm Tegria Services Group where he was responsible for the strategic direction and leadership of the Epic Solutions deployment.

Prior to that, Mr. Conway served as CIO of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center from May 2016 to April 2021. In this role, he managed all IT operations of UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC Shadyside, UPMC Mercy and UPMC Magee-Womens hospitals.