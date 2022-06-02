Missouri hospital CEO to retire

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital President and CEO David Feess is retiring after a 34-year career with the hospital.

Mr. Feess, who was appointed CEO in 2011, will retire in July. The hospital's board will announce an interim CEO June 10 as the search for a new CEO moves forward, according to a June 1 news release.

"While David's retirement is bittersweet, his guidance and leadership have positioned the organization well for the future, and for that we are truly grateful," Dennis Carter, chair of the Liberty Hospital board, said. "His tremendous achievements and dedicated career at Liberty Hospital are unparalleled."