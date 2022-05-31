Montana hospital appoints new chief medical officer 

Missoula, Mont.-based Community Medical Center appointed Bonnie Stephens, MD, its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Stephens' appointment was effective May 1, according to a May 25 news release from the hospital. She has over 20 years of experience as a practicing physician.

"She is a well-respected physician with strong medical staff leadership experience and an investment in our community," said Bob Gomes, CEO of Community Medical Center. "We are confident in her ability to pursue excellence in patient safety and clinical quality, deliver innovative clinical improvements, and be a resource and advocate for medical providers, staff and the community we serve."