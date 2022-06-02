HSHS announces new CEO of Illinois division

Joseph Mullany has been named the division president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.- based Hospital Sisters Health System's Illinois division.

He came to the system from Nuvance Health in New York where he was the executive vice president, and prior to that served as president and CEO of Detroit Medical Center, according to the May 31 press release. Mr. Mullany officially began his role at HSHS April 25.

"I am excited about joining the HSHS family," Mr. Mullany said. "This is a very critical time in healthcare, and I look forward to working together with all HSHS physicians and colleagues in pursuit of excellence for the communities we serve."