Baptist Health CFO to retire

Baptist Health's CFO, Steve Oglesby, will retire Jan. 6 after a 30-year tenure at the Louisville, Ky.-based health system.

Mr. Oglesby was named CFO in September 2016, according to a May 31 Baptist Health news release. He was previously vice president of financial strategy and integration, as well as assistant vice president of finance.

In 2018, Mr. Oglesby was recognized on Louisville Business First's "Best in Finance" list.

"Under Steve's leadership, Baptist Health has successfully executed key strategies and demonstrated our ability to continuously strengthen our financial position while expanding access to our healthcare facilities," CEO Gerard Colman said in the news release. "Baptist Health now has operating revenue of nearly $4 billion and has earned its highest ever ratings from key bond rating agencies, with an A+ rating from Fitch and an A1 rating from Moody's. Steve has set us on a positive course for the future."

Baptist Health has begun searching for a new CFO, according to the news release.