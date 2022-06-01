HCA names CEO of Florida hospital

Peter Hemstead is the new CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, a 186-bed hospital in Ocala.

Mr. Hemstead, who stepped into the new position June 1, most recently served as COO of Riverside (Calif.) Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

"As we expand access to healthcare in the community, Peter will be instrumental in spearheading that growth," Chad Christianson, CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. "I have confidence his commitment to excellence will offer key operational oversight for our healthcare teams and patients."

Before joining HCA Healthcare, Mr. Hemstead worked for Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.