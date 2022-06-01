MultiCare names new president for 2 hospitals

Mark Robinson has been appointed the new president of two Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare hospitals according to a May 31 press release.

Mr. Robinson will be responsible for overall strategy and operations of 437-bed MultiCare Tacoma General and 130-bed MultiCare Allenmore hospitals. He previously served as COO of the western region of Steward Health Care, which includes five hospitals in Utah and four in Arizona.

"Mark has a proven record of expanding access to health care services and working with communities to deliver the highest levels of quality health care to each and every patient," MultiCare President Florence Change said in the release.