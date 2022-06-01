AdventHealth hospital CEO tapped for new market role

Tim Clark was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Davenport.

He will also helm AdventHealth's East Polk market in the health system's West Florida Division, according to a May 23 news release.

Most recently, Mr. Clark has served as president and CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.).

Mr. Clark will assume his new role June 5, overseeing AdventHealth Heart of Florida and AdventHealth Lake Wales (Fla.), according to the release. Royce Brown will remain president and CEO of AdventHealth Lake Wales, reporting to Mr. Clark.

AdventHealth is a 51-hospital system based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.