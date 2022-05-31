BayCare Clinic names chief administrative officer

Tony Violetta is the new chief administrative officer of Green Bay, Wis.-based BayCare Clinic.

Mr. Violetta previously served as BayCare Clinic's director of human resources.

He steps into his new role as Ashwani Bhatia, MD, has accepted the CEO role at BayCare Clinic, according to a May 31 news release.

Former CEO Chris Augustian currently manages the joint venture relationship between BayCare Clinic and Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.

BayCare Clinic is a physician-owned specialty care clinic with more than 100 physicians serving in 16 communities.