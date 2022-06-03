President of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania to retire

Phil Guarneschelli is retiring as president of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania.

Mr. Guarneschelli, who plans to retire Sept. 30, will be succeeded by Lou Baverso, COO of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, according to a June 2 news release.

Mr. Guarneschelli held various roles at Harrisburg, Pa.-based PinnacleHealth System before PinnacleHealth was acquired by Pittsburgh-based UPMC in 2017.

"For more than 36 years, I've had the honor and pleasure of serving our communities here in central Pennsylvania," Mr. Guarneschelli said in the release. "While this role has been tremendously rewarding for me and I will miss my colleagues, I look forward to what lies ahead for my family and me in this next chapter in our lives. I am proud of the work of our teams here in this region and I'm confident that our communities are in best hands with Mr. Baverso and the leadership teams across the UPMC system."

Mr. Baverso serves as COO of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania and president of UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC West Shore and UPMC Community Osteopathic.

As he takes the helm of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, he will oversee seven UPMC hospitals and an employed medical group, according to the release.