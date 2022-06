Michael Backus was selected as the next president and CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health.

Mr. Backus will officially start in the new position Jan. 1, according to a June 1 news release. He will replace Michael Harlovic, who is retiring after joining the health system in July 2017.

Mr. Backus has served as executive vice president and COO of Oswego Health since September 2020.