Cleveland Clinic Avon names new COO

Bridget Gorman was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Avon (Ohio) Hospital.

Previously, Ms. Gorman held roles including department administrator for urology, executive director of regional hospital operations and interim COO of Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, Ohio, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

In her new role, she succeeds John Mills, who will continue as COO of Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, according to the release.

Cleveland Clinic Avon, a 212,000-square-foot, five-story facility, opened in November 2016.