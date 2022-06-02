Mercy names president of 2 Arkansas hospitals

Ryan Gehrig was named president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas, including Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

Mr. Gehrig will take on the expanded role after joining Mercy as president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith a decade ago, according to a June 1 news release.

Earlier in his career, he was vice president of enterprise systems and chief administrative officer of Moore Medical Center in the Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System.

In addition to Mr. Gehrig's new role, Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, will serve as chief strategic growth officer for Mercy Arkansas, according to the release.