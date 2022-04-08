26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 1:

1. Florence Chang was named president of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

2. Leslie Flake, BSN, was named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

3. Amber Campbell was named chief strategy officer of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Matilde Roman was named senior vice president and chief equity, inclusion and diversity officer of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

5. John Brand was named senior vice president for marketing and communications at Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

6. Isaiah Zirkle was appointed COO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

7. Christopher Hunter was named CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare.

8. George Makhoul was named COO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

9. Steve Anderson is stepping down as CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka. A national search for the hospital's next CEO is underway.

10. Anthony Sudduth was named Appalachian Regional Healthcare Kentucky River Regional CEO. He will oversee three of the Lexington, Ky.-based system's 14 hospitals.

11. Greta Boynton, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical officer of Waterbury (Conn.) Health.

12. Chris Harrison was named CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.

13. Shane Cerone resigned as president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital. Gary Olson, former CEO at St. Luke's, returned in an interim role until a replacement can be hired through a national search.

14. Kristen Lepore was named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

15. Katrina Lambrecht was named COO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.

16. Tricia Haener, BSN, was named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich.

17. Ken Wicker was named CEO of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.



18. Lavon Beard was named associate administrator for Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

19. Stephen Woodruff, MD, was named chief medical officer of Jonesboro, Ark.-based NEA Baptist Health System.

20. Carlton DeVooght was named president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+.

21. David Hess, MD, was named president and CEO of Bridgeport, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.

22. Cornelio Catena was named president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

23. Kim Jordan, DNP, was named COO of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

24. Michele Roberts, MSN, was named vice president of patient care services at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

25. Charles "Chad" Harris, MD, was named CEO of Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif.

26. Craig Richardsville was named senior vice president and CIO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.