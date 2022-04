George Makhoul was named COO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Mr. Makhoul, who began his new role April 4, will also serve as one of the facility's ethics and compliance officers, according to an April 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, Mr. Makhoul was vice president of operations at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. Before that, he was an associate administrator at Brandon.

HCA Florida is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.