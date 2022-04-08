SCL Health CIO to become Intermountain's CIO

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Craig Richardville as CIO and senior vice president, a spokesperson for Intermountain confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Richardville stepped into the role April 1, replacing Ryan Smith, former vice president and CIO who left the healthcare system to become chief operating officer of Graphite Health.

Previously, Richardville served as Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health's CIO and senior vice president, where he oversaw the system's IT strategy and operations.

His appointment comes as Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health finalized their merger March 31, combining 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across six states under the Intermountain Healthcare brand.