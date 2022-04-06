New CEO to oversee 3 Kentucky hospitals

Anthony Sudduth will oversee three hospitals as Appalachian Regional Healthcare Kentucky River Regional CEO.

Mr. Sudduth, who has 31 years of hospital leadership experience, will oversee hospitals in Hazard, Whitesburg and Hyden, Ky., according to an April 1 news release. Mr. Sudduth has served as interim CEO of Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center since August, and he'll continue to oversee operations of the hospital in his new role.

"I am honored that I have been given the opportunity to be part of the leadership team of the ARH Kentucky River Region," Mr. Sudduth said. "The regionalization approach will allow us to rapidly improve the level of service available in the area and continue to enhance quality as we build on the strengths of the system."

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a 14-hospital system.