Michigan hospital names new chief nursing officer

McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich., has named Tricia Haener, BSN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Haener has more than 15 years of nursing experience and will lead the hospital's 400-person nursing staff.

"The organization has such an extensive history in this community, earning its trust thanks in large part to the compassion and dedication of our bedside givers," Ms. Haener said in a March 30 news release. "I'm looking forward to working with our nursing leaders to build on this reputation and solidify that trust."

She succeeds Julia Libcke, DNP, MSN, as CNO.

Ms. Haener earned her nursing degree from St. Clair County Community College, a BSN from Ohio University in Athens and an MBA from Spring Arbor (Mich.) University.