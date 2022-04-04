Acadia names former Humana executive CEO

Acadia Healthcare has named Christopher Hunter CEO. He'll join the Franklin, Tenn.-based company April 11.

Mr. Hunter, who will also serve on Acadia's board, previously served as president of Humana's Group, Military & Specialty Segment, where he oversaw three business units that served 20 million members across 45 states.

"This is an incredible honor, and I am excited to join such a strong, respected organization that is addressing a critical societal need at a pivotal time for our country," Mr. Hunter said in an April 1 news release.

Mr. Hunter is stepping into the position currently held by Debbie Osteen. Ms. Osteen was originally slated to retire by Jan. 31, but she entered into an agreement with Acadia to delay her retirement.



Ms. Osteen has more than 36 years of leadership experience and has served as CEO of Acadia since 2018. Before joining Acadia, Ms. Osteen was an executive vice president of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services and president of the company's behavioral health division.