Connecticut system names chief medical officer

Waterbury (Conn.) Health, which includes Waterbury Hospital, named Greta Boynton, MD, chief medical officer and senior vice president April 1.

Dr. Boynton is the former chief medical officer for Sound Physicians' Atlantic region. She has held a number of physician leadership roles since starting her career more than 20 years ago, including as division chief of hospital medicine at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

Dr. Boynton succeeds Justin Lundbye, MD, who became president and CEO of Waterbury Health in November.

"Dr. Boynton joins our organization at an exciting time as we look forward to a partnership with Yale New Haven [Conn.] Health that will allow us to keep care local and grow services to our community," Dr. Lundbye said.

Dr. Boynton earned her medical degree at the University of Massachusetts.