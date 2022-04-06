Orlando Health names CFO

Orlando (Fla.) Health's corporate leadership unanimously selected Leslie Flake, BSN, as CFO; she will take on the position in the summer.

She will replace Bernadette Spong, who is retiring, according to an April 6 news release.

Ms. Flake has worked in finance leadership positions at healthcare systems for more than 20 years. Her most recent position was senior vice president of finance at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health. Before that, she was CFO and chief compliance officer of Banner Health Medical Group and its more than 1,500 providers.

"We are extremely pleased to have Leslie join Orlando Health," Orlando Health President and CEO David Strong said in the release. "Her leadership, experience and expertise in financial direction and oversight of integrated healthcare systems will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing healthcare environment."