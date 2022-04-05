New York health system appoints 2 leaders

Westchester Medical Center Health Network, a 10-hospital system based in Valhalla, N.Y., has appointed two executives.

The health system named Matilde Roman as senior vice president and chief equity, inclusion and diversity officer. Ms. Roman most recently served as chief diversity and inclusion officer at NYC Health + Hospitals.

Westchester Medical Center Health Network appointed John Brand as senior vice president for marketing and communications. He most recently served as vice president and chief communications officer at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.