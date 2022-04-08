Pennsylvania hospital names new president, COO and VP

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg, Pa., has added three new executives.

The hospital, part of Lehigh Valley Health Network, named Cornelio Catena president. Mr. Cornelio has held leadership roles with several healthcare organizations, including serving as CEO of a hospital owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono named Kim Jordan, DNP, COO. Dr. Jordan, who joined Lehigh Valley Health Network in 2002, has more than 30 years of leadership experience.

The hospital named Michele Roberts, MSN, vice president of patient care services. Ms. Roberts most recently served as vice president of patient care services at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton (Pa.).

"We are excited to see the LVHN leadership team grow even stronger," Executive Vice President and COO of Lehigh Valley Health Network John Pierro said in an April 8 news release. "I am confident that all of our new leaders at LVH-Pocono have the skills and experience to improve the health and well-being of the Pocono community."