Quorum Health names CFO

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has promoted Chris Harrison to CFO, who first joined the system in 2020 as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Louis Robichaux has been serving as interim CFO since August 2021, according to a March 31 Quorum news release. The two will work together to transition Mr. Harrison into the role, the release said.

Prior to joining Quorum, Mr. Harrison worked in financial management and operations positions at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare; Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health; and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

"Improving health in the communities we serve means leading in the areas that make it possible — financial and operational performance, quality, safety, and compliance," Mr. Harrison said in the release. "I look forward to working closely with our executive leadership team and affiliated hospital leaders to ensure we continue to deliver and enhance the experience of patients in the communities we serve."