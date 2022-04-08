UCSF-affiliated hospital in California taps physician as CEO

Charles "Chad" Harris, MD, was named CEO of Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif.

Dr. Harris had been serving as the hospital's interim CEO since June 2021 and began his new duties March 22, according to a news release.

Previously, he was chief medical officer of quality assurance at Natividad, and before that he served as the hospital's chief of staff.

Natividad, a 172-bed teaching hospital and level 2 trauma center, is affiliated with the University of California San Francisco. 

