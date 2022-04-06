HCA hospital in Florida names CEO

Ken Wicker was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

Mr. Wicker is CEO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital. He will begin his new role April 25, replacing retiring CEO Mickey Smith, according to an April 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, Mr. Wicker was CEO of Community Health Systems' hospital in Brooksville. He also previously helmed River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tenn.

Oak Hill Hospital and St. Petersburg Hospital are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's West Florida division.