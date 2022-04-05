Tenet hospital in California names chief strategy officer

Amber Campbell was named chief strategy officer of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Campbell previously served as director of delivery system strategy of the South Valley at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, according to an April 4 news release.

She also was clinical outreach coordinator and relationship manager for Sutter's oncology services in 12 counties.

San Ramon Regional is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Concord, Calif.-based John Muir Health.