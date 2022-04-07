MultiCare splits CEO, president roles

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has restructured its senior leadership team by splitting the top job into two positions.

Bill Robertson previously held both titles of president and CEO. He will remain CEO, and Florence Chang will now serve as president, the health system said April 5.

Ms. Chang, who previously served as MultiCare's executive vice president and COO, will now oversee the system's 11 hospitals, more than 200 clinics and networks of urgent care centers, standalone emergency departments and behavioral health services. In her new role, Ms. Chang will focus on improving and expanding clinical operations.

"Florence is a dedicated, creative leader who cares deeply about delivering ever better care to the communities we serve," Mr. Robertson said in a news release. "In her time with MultiCare, she has helped expand the services we offer to address the wide-ranging health needs in the Pacific Northwest. Her leadership is crucial to the bright future we are building for the organization."