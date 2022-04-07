WVU Medicine hospital names CEO

David Hess, MD, was named president and CEO of Bridgeport, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.

Dr. Hess is president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital. He begins his new role June 10, succeeding Mike Tillman, who is retiring, according to an April 6 news release.

Uniontown Hospital has not named a successor to Mr. Hess. Until one is named, Mr. Hess will helm both Uniontown Hospital and United Hospital Center, according to the release.

WVU Medicine is a 16-hospital system based in Morgantown, W.Va.