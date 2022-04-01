Missouri health system CEO resigns after 18 months

Shane Cerone is resigning as president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital, where he took over Oct. 1, 2020.

Mr. Cerone announced his departure from St. Luke's April 1.

"We respect and accept Shane's decision to return to his home in Michigan," Board Chair David Price said in a prepared statement from the hospital. "On behalf of the St. Luke's family, we wish him well in his future endeavors and thank him for helping our team of caregivers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

Before he arrived at St. Luke's, Mr. Cerone served as CEO and founder of healthcare consulting practice Health Market Solutions. He previously served as president of Beaumont, Royal Oak, a 1,100-bed teaching hospital and level 1 trauma center in Southeast Michigan.

Gary Olson, former CEO at St. Luke's, has agreed to return in an interim role starting April 4 until a replacement can be hired through a national search.

"We welcome Gary back to the organization," Mr. Price said. "His history and understanding of St. Luke's will be an asset as we find a permanent successor. We are committed to ensuring that St. Luke's continues to be the leading independent healthcare provider in the St. Louis community and remains a great place to work for our outstanding team."

St. Luke's Hospital is an independent, nonprofit healthcare network that includes the 493-bed hospital in Chesterfield and 143-bed St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis.