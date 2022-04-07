Arkansas health system names new chief medical officer

NEA Baptist Health System named Stephen Woodruff, MD, its chief medical officer, Talk Business reported April 6.

Dr. Woodruff has 40 years of experience in outpatient clinical work.

"Dr. Woodruff’s dedication and impact will only accelerate as he steps full time into the CMO role that he has assumed as part of his many roles and responsibilities for many years now," Sam Lynd, CEO at NEA Baptist Health System, told Talk Business. "Dr. Woodruff will now have the opportunity to focus on impacting patient care from a systemic perspective as he guides our institution into the next 100 years of healthcare in Northeast Arkansas."