Flagler Health+ names permanent CEO

Carlton DeVooght has been named president and CEO of Flagler Health+, based in St. Johns County, Fla.

Mr. DeVooght has served as interim president and CEO since former president and CEO Jason Barrett left the system earlier in March according to the March 28 news release. Mr. DeVooght joined the system four years ago as senior vice president of operations for Coastal Community Health and then moved on to serve as senior executive vice president, chief administration officer and general counsel.

"Carlton is a trusted leader who has played an integral role in setting the organization’s strategic direction and ensuring the highest level of care is delivered to our patients and the broader community throughout his time at Flagler Health+," said Todd Neville, chair of the Flagler Health+ board of directors.

"I am committed to our health enterprise goal to become the best place to work and practice medicine in Northeast Florida," Mr. DeVooght said. "In doing so, we will better serve our team members, make even greater clinical achievements, deliver more care in new places and in new ways and achieve our vision to advance the physical, social and economic health of the communities we serve."