Kansas hospital CEO to resign

The CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka is stepping down June 1, according to WIBW.

Steve Anderson, who was named CEO of the St. Francis Campus in 2018, is resigning from his role to start a new "private venture," according to a hospital press release shared with WIBW.

Mr. Anderson led the hospital through an ownership transition after St. Francis was acquired in 2017 by a joint venture company formed by Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System and Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

"Steve's leadership at our St. Francis Campus came at a critical time, as The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent worked to ensure this long-standing health care institution could continue to serve Topeka and surrounding communities for generations to come," said University of Kansas Health System President and CEO Bob Page in an April 4 news release. "We are grateful for his support, as we build on the growing opportunities in the area to provide high-quality care."

A national search for the hospital's next CEO is underway.