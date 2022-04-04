Beth Israel Lahey Health names chief administrative officer

Kristen Lepore was named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Ms. Lepore begins the newly established role May 2, in which she will oversee functions including human resources, information technology and marketing and communications, according to an April 4 news release.

Most recently, Ms. Lepore has served as chief of staff to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker since 2017. She also previously was secretary of the executive office for administration and finance in the governor's administration.

Beth Israel Lahey Health is the parent company of Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.