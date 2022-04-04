Florida HCA hospital names new COO 

Isaiah Zirkle has been appointed the new COO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital as of April 4.

Mr. Zirkle joins the Florida Ocala team from another HCA hospital, the 260-bed West Hills Hospital & Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he served as COO, according to a news release emailed to Becker's. There he spearheaded the first structural heart program in the area and acted as chief staffing officer. Previously, Mr. Zirkle was vice president of operations at MountainView Hospital, another HCA hospital, in Las Vegas.

"My leading priority is to supply our colleagues with the tools they need to provide the highest level of care to our patients," Mr. Zirkle said in the release. "I am thankful to join the talented team at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, and I look forward to working with our colleagues in achieving clinical excellence and continue our mission-driven approach to healthcare delivery."