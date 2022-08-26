32 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 19:

1. Randy Neiswonger, MSN, was named CEO of Community Hospital in Munster, Ind.

2. Vincent McDermott was named CFO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham Community Division.

3. Anne Rassmussen was named system vice president and chief development officer of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.

4. David Weis was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.).

5. Michael Stern was named COO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

6. Scott Wolfe was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Fountain Hill, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network.

7. Beth Matish was named CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

8. Adam Martin was named CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester.

9. Chuck Spicer Jr. was named as the next president of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Health and the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

10. Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, was named vice president of supply chain at Janesville, Wis.-based Mercyhealth.

11. Michele Volpe is the new COO of University of Pennsylvania Health System, effective Sept. 1.

12. Henrietta Skeens was named CFO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

13. Joseph Leston was named deputy chief marketing officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

14. Nancy Susick, RN, was named Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's new COO for acute and post-acute services.

15. Heather King was named president and COO of Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

16. Lydia Jumonville was named interim president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

17. Matthew Fry was named president and CEO of St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

18. Joseph Manopella was named president of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Mercy Hospital.

19. Roshy Didehban was appointed chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, based in Phoenix.

20. Michael Magro, DO, was named president of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.

21. Edward O'Dell, DO, was named chief medical officer of St. Mary Medical Center.

22. Joanna Conley was named CEO of Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.).

23. Rogerio Lilenbaum, MD, was named senior vice president and chief physician executive of Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center.

24. Charlotte Rankin, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and COO of Abrazo Scottsdale (Ariz.) Campus and Abrazo Cave Creek (Ariz.) Hospital.

25. Jennifer Eslinger was named COO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

26. Kenny Boyd is the new president of Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.).

27. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn.

28. John Jeter was appointed CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center and will continue to serve as CEO of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

29. Chad Couch, MD, was named president of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health's northern region.

30. Bobbie Murphy, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Ballad Health's northern region.

31. Morgan May, DNP, was appointed CNO of Ballad Health's southern region.

32. Scott Ellis, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Northwest Health-LaPorte (Ind.) and Northwest Health-Starke in Knox, Ind.