Mayo Clinic in Arizona appoints new chief administrative officer

Roshy Didehban was appointed chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, based in Phoenix.

Ms. Didehban has held various roles at Mayo Clinic in Arizona and Rochester, Minn., according to an Aug. 19 news release.

She serves as chair of practice administration for Mayo Clinic. She is also secretary of the Mayo Clinic Clinical Practice Committee and a member of Mayo Clinic boards.

Ms. Didehban will begin her new role Sept. 6, succeeding Paula Menkosky, who was chief administrative officer until she was named Mayo Clinic's chief human resources officer in June, according to the release.