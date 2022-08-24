Former OU Health CEO tapped as president of Our Lady of the Lake

Chuck Spicer Jr. was named as the next president of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Health and the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Mr. Spicer brings about three decades of healthcare administration knowledge and experience to Our Lady of the Lake, according to an Aug. 24 news release.

Most recently, he was president and CEO of OU Medicine in Oklahoma City.

Mr. Spicer will begin his role with Our Lady of the Lake in October, according to the release.

Our Lady of the Lake is a nonprofit health system with more than 7,500 employees.