Ballad Health makes 5 leadership changes

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health selected multiple executives for hospital leadership roles and regional nursing positions, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

Five things to know:

1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn.

2. John Jeter was appointed CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center and will continue to serve as CEO of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

3. Ballad Health named Chad Couch, MD, president of its northern region, responsible for operations in Virginia and Sullivan County, Tenn.

4. Bobbie Murphy, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Ballad Health's northern region.

5. Morgan May, DNP, was appointed CNO of Ballad Health's southern region.

All the leadership changes are effective Aug. 28, according to the release.

To learn more about the leaders, click here.