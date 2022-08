Randy Neiswonger, MSN, was named the new CEO of Community Hospital in Munster, Ind.

Mr. Neiswonger will take over the position July 11 and has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare leadership, according to an Aug. 25 release from Community Healthcare System. Most recently, he served as president of UChicago Medicine Ingalls, according to his LinkedIn page, and he was interim CEO of UChicago's community health and hospital division from April to October 2021.