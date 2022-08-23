Longtime hospital CEO Michele Volpe is new COO of University of Pennsylvania Health System

Michele Volpe is the new COO of University of Pennsylvania Health System, effective Sept. 1, after a 23-year run as CEO of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Each of Penn Medicine's six hospital CEOs will report to Ms. Volpe in her new role. She succeeds Philip Okala, who is leaving the health system to join Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope as system president in September.

Ms. Volpe has served as CEO of 344-bed Penn Presbyterian Medical Center since January 1999, overseeing large initiatives including the opening of the outpatient facility Penn Medicine University City, the relocation of Penn Medicine's Level 1 Trauma Center from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to Penn Presbyterian, and construction of the Pavilion for Advanced Care, which opened in 2015.

Ms. Volpe currently serves as chair of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

"Michele is among the very best leaders working in healthcare today, and she is a deeply experienced and trusted strategist and partner who has continuously proven her skills at shaping new models and facilities that allow us to deliver the very best care to our patients," UPHS CEO Kevin Mahoney said in the system's news release. "I'm thrilled for her to take on a role that will allow her to expand her vision and steady leadership hand across our entire health system."