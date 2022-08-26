PeaceHealth names chief development officer

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Anne Rassmussen system vice president and chief development officer, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

Ms. Rassmussen has served as the chief development officer for the company's Northwest network since 2016. Her tenure at PeaceHealth began in 2012 as the director of development for PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Whatcom Hospice Foundation. She was critical in advancing the Stronger Together fundraising campaign, which invests in community healthcare development.

Mike Dwyer, executive vice president of strategy and community health at PeaceHealth, said that philanthropy plays a critical role in the system's evolution.

"Anne will lead the philanthropic work of PeaceHealth, supporting our community Foundations by leading initiatives for planned giving, major donor gifts and research, private grant development and corporate relations," Mr. Dwyer said.

PeaceHealth has about 16,000 caregivers in the Northwest region of the U.S.