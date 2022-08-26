Mercyhealth taps Amy Whitaker as VP of supply chain

Erica Carbajal -

Janesville, Wis.-based Mercyhealth has selected Amy Whitaker, BSN, RN, as vice president of supply chain. Ms. Whitaker joins the system from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. 

At Bon Secours, she was the vice president of supply chain clinical transformation. Prior to that, she served in supply chain leadership roles at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and at healthcare solutions company Premier.

Ms. Whitaker worked as a nurse for 14 years before moving into supply chain roles. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles